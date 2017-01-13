Enjoy Some Craft Beer and Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oak Park Brewing Company is a local craft brewery that offers a wide range of beers. From their Citra IPA and Broadway Pale Ale to their Pitbull Porter and Ropeswing Cream Ale, they have something to please your taste. Not only do they offer amazing beer, but they have incredible food as well. They offer a full menu that features items like soups, salads, sandwiches, and burgers. Check out Oak Park Brewing Company to enjoy some good beer and food.

More info:

Oak Park Brewing Company

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

(916) 660-2723

OPBrewCo.com