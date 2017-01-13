Fleet Feet Wins Small Business of the Year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 122nd Annual Dinner & Business Awards. Fleet Feet Sacramento is being honored with the small business of the year award. This original Fleet Feet location has been in business since 1976. They can help fit you and find the perfect pair of running shoes that you desire. Visit them for all of your running needs.

More info:

Fleet Feet Sacramento

2311 J. Street

(916) 442-3338

FleetFeetSacramento.com

Facebook: Fleet Feet Sacramento

Twitter: @FleetFeetSac

Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce:

122nd Annual Dinner & Business Awards

January 27th, 5pm

The Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom, Sacramento

(916) 552-6800

MetroChamber.org