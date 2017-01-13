Holiday Weekend, Recent Storms Boost Sierra Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Rooms at the Truckee Donner Lodge are completely booked up for this weekend.

"We are all sold out tomorrow night [Saturday]," said Brian Santos from his front desk at the lodge to a caller Friday afternoon.

"We've had two really crappy seasons, and this weekend is going to help make up for that," Santos told Fox40.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend coupled with recent snowstorms have created a massive influx of people coming up to enjoy the snow in the Sierra.

In downtown Truckee the Old Town Tap restaurant is completely staffed for the weekend -- they don't expect much downtime.

"As soon as we open up Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday morning, we're going to have big crowds within five minutes and will stay all day; it's great for business," owner Luke Bill said.

With all the tourists and visitors in the area it may be easy to forget about those who live in Truckee, and the fact that recent storms take more of a toll on those who have to plow shovel and live with it every day.

"I've been traveling nonstop since Sunday," said local Brian Jepson.

Some in the area still remain without power after this week's recent storm.

"We got our power back Wednesday but we're still having internet and phone issues to say the least," said resident Jim Concannon outside of his house while shoveling with his son.

Ski resorts are expected to be packed this weekend.