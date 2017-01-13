Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, FOX40 is in your neighborhood, LOOMIS! -- Gary and Paul are hanging around town at some local spots.

Gary is out at Twin Palms Combined Training checking out the horses at the property owner by Chris McNabb. Chris has over 40 years of experience in the equestrian industry. A level II USEA/ ICP certified instructor, and Area VI Young Rider Advancement Program Director YRAP, so she has a lot of knowledge to share with the riding community.

Paul is enjoying some eats at the Ugly Mug Cafe a place where the locals love to hang out. In June of 2008, Linda took ownership of a restaurant that has been on Taylor Rd. for over 20 years. As a waitress there, she watched the transition from Ham n’ Eggs to the Harvest Grill. Over the years, the familiar faces she shared smiles and coffee with became old friends. It was with their love and support that Linda was able realize her dream. The names of those who have contributed to it’s evolution are featured in the new menu. Paul also has a chit chat with the mayor over breakfast.

Taylor's Restaurant is the place to be and Gary and Paul are enjoying just a couple out of hundreds of milkshake flavors they offer. It is the home of over 300 shakes, that's right I said it 300 shakes and counting. You can also choose from many delicious burgers and appetizers as-well, that will delight your senses, and fill you with satisfaction. Here at Taylor's we have made it our motto to bring back the essence and style of the old burger and shake shop, to the modern day.