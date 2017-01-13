KTXL/FOX40 is looking for an Information Systems Engineer to be a part of our Engineering Department.

This opportunity allows the qualified applicant to expand their career in the IS field assisting the Engineering Department in network and infrastructure support, but also, become familiar and acquire experience with the broadcast operations of FOX40. Minimum 2 year degree with hands-on computer support and networking, along with a background in broadcast preferred. Knowledge of Windows XP, Windows 7 & Windows 10, Windows Server 2003 & 2008, Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Office, Linux, Apple OS X software, hardware, and networking is essential. Cisco, Microsoft, and/or CompTIA certifications a plus, but not required.

If you think you are qualified and have what it takes to work with the best staff in broadcast television, please apply on-line at www.tribunemedia.com job id#2017-45278