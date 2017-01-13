Investigation Underway to Find Escaped San Joaquin County Inmate

FRENCH CAMP — Authorities began their search Friday for an inmate who escaped the San Joaquin County Jail.

At 1:36 p.m. San Joaquin Custody officers discovered a shoe and inmate jacket near the north fence of Honor Farm.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, when an inmate count was issued Stacy Norwood could not be found. Norwood had been charged as a suspect in a burglary.

In addition, he was a low-level offender who had been placed in county jail as a result of Assembly Bill 109. The 2011 bill ensures that non-serious offenders serve their sentences in county jails, in order to reduce the number of inmates being cycled through state prisons.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.