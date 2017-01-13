Modesto Police Search for Armed Carjacking Suspects after High-Speed Chase

Four carjacking suspects are on the run following a high-speed chase with Modesto Police Department officers.

The suspects stole a car at gunpoint from a Carpenter Road convenience store in Modesto. Officers pursued them just after 8 p.m. as they drove the stolen vehicle onto Highway 99 at speeds up to 100 mph.

When the car crashed at the Austin Road off ramp, the suspects fled from officers. Three of the suspects were able to drive away in a separate car while the fourth suspect continued to evade officers on foot.

The Modesto Police Department is now pursuing the fourth suspect in Ripon and have set up a perimeter.