Pine Grove Man Killed in Crash on Icy Highway 50

PLACERVILLE — A Pine Grove resident was killed Thursday when his car overturned on an icy part of Highway 50.

Around 7 p.m. Jeff Elsman, 26, was driving his 1998 Jeep eastbound on Highway 50 near Sly Park Road. According to Officer Brent McElmurry of the California Highway Patrol, as a result of the rain and melted snow from earlier in the day, the roadway had turned to ice.

Elsman’s Jeep hit the south curb of the highway, flipping his vehicle. That’s when the roof of the car struck a tree.

What may have forced the car off the roadway, causing it to hit the shoulder is unknown.