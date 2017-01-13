Police Footage of Dazion Flenaugh Shooting Leaves Family Feeling ‘Helpless’

Warning: The video below contains graphic content.

SACRAMENTO -- After reviewing police dash and body camera footage of the events leading up to the shooting death of Dazion Flenaugh, members of his family, supporters and the family's attorneys shared their dismay at a press conference Friday.

"I felt helpless," said Damon Flenaugh, Dazion's brother. "He didn't deserve to die the way he did."

Family members of Dazion Flenaugh, flanked by supporters which included family friends, members of Black Lives Matter and clergy members, spoke out after watching newly released video that captured the moments just before and after his death.

For the first time, they saw images of his body lying motionless on the street through the lens of an officer's body camera.

"Nobody thought that my brother's life was worth something?" Damon Flenaugh said.

Dazion Flenaugh was shot and killed by police in April on Lerner Way in Sacramento. Officers say he was armed with knives, acting erratically and under the influence of drugs.

He was detained but fled when one officer opened the patrol car's back door. Surveillance video shows at one point Flenaugh had a pick ax and swung it at a neighbors door.

Officers shot Dazion Flenaugh after they say he charged at them. Video of that moment hasn't been released among the clips officers made public.

"He's lying in the street bleeding out. And these inhumane folks are having that kind of discussion," said attorney Mark Harris. "His mother, when she saw that, lost it as you can imagine."

Family members say Dazion Flenaugh wasn't a violent person, but rather severely mentally ill. His father said he was bi-polar.

They took issue with comments officers made just before the shooting that were caught on camera. One officer can be heard calling Dazion Flenaugh a freak, and then the following exchange another officer had with a neighbor.

"There's some nut, tweak just freaking out," one officer said. "If you see him, hit him with a baseball bat a couple of times. That'll mellow him out."

"Not one of them cared about my brother’s life. Not one,” Damon Flenaugh said.

Harris said the city hasn’t provided the family a police or autopsy report, something they've been after for nine months. Sacramento Police officials and Mayor Darrell Steinberg declined interviews for this story, but in a statement, Steinberg said in part:

“I have enormous respect for the men and women of the Sacramento Police Department and the daily challenges they face keeping our community safe. My heart goes out to the Flenaugh family and all of those who have experienced the loss of a loved one in such a difficult manner."

Friday afternoon the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue any charges against the three officers involved in the shooting death of Flenaugh, saying their actions were justified.