Professional Looking Smartphone Pictures

In Today's Tech Report, Rich shows you how to use your smartphone to get the pictures professionals take using the lense blur setting on Android and IOS. - A tool that may be good for consumers and not so good for the pros - When Apple introduced the iPhone 7 Plus, they also showed off a new camera mode that takes pictures with professional looking blurred out backgrounds. You can get this look on Google and Samsung phones as well.

TIP

To get the best blur make sure you're close to your subject and the background is far away - By the way, these shots make great profile pics for social networks.