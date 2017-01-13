Sacramento Officers Cleared in Dazion Flenaugh Shooting

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says police acted legally when they fatally shot a man who rushed at them while carrying two large kitchen knives.

The April shooting of Dazion Flenaugh by Sacramento police drew renewed criticism Friday over newly released video that shows one officer calling him a “freak” and advising a bystander to “just hit him with a baseball bat.”

But the district attorney’s investigation released Friday says he broke into homes and threatened one resident with a knife and pickax before he was shot.

Black Lives Matter spokeswoman Tanya Faison says protesters will keep drawing attention to his death, and that of Joseph Mann.

Mann shot by officers 14 times in July and video appears to show them trying to hit him with their squad cars.