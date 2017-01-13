Shriners Hospital for Children Celebrating 20 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shriner's Hospital for Children in Northern California has been providing highly specialized pediatric care to children for nearly 20 years now. They are supported by the kind and generous community and Fox40 was proud to support them in the recent holiday toy drive. Here's to looking forward to the next 20 years of great children care!

More info:

Shriners Hospitals for Children

2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817

(916) 453-2000

ShrinersHospitalForChildren.org

Facebook: Shriners NorCA

Twitter: @ShrinersNorCA