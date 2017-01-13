UC Davis Cancels Controversial Yiannopoulos Event as Protests Break Out

DAVIS — Protesters breached barricades as they marched on the UC Davis campus Friday in response to an event featuring controversial Breitbart News technology editor, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Barricades breached…at UCD as those protesting speech by Milo Yiannopoulos hosted by campus Republicans. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/DxLhlHU1yN — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 14, 2017

The UC Davis vice-chancellor of student affairs announced that the speech had been cancelled as a result of the “Shut Down Milo!” protest being held by Students for a Democratic Society at Davis. The speech had been scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Bullhorn announcement to crowd at Yiannopoulos event: UCD college Republicans have canceled their event. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/vn2cKbKxgt — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 14, 2017

Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, were seen pushing through crowds as they attempted to leave the campus. In a post on Facebook Yiannopoulos said, “there are reports of hammers, smashed windows and barricades being torn away.” UC Davis confirmed that no property was damaged in the protest and one person had been arrested outside the venue.

ThA person in attendance was allegedly grabbed by the neck and thrown by a protester.

Just talked to a Yiannopoulos speech attendee who was grabbed by the neck & thrown down by protestors.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PgBu13syTZ — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 14, 2017

The Facebook event for the protest claimed Yiannopoulos was “often considered a spokesperson for the ‘alt-right.'”

“He is blatantly sexist, verbally attacking feminists and women everywhere, while advocating rape culture,” read the description for the protest. “He is strongly opposed to empowering the black community, often mocking BLM supporters.”

Chants against Milo Yiannopoulos at UCD…now turned to the country's new administration. @realDonaldTrump @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PqnSJ15CHC — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 14, 2017

A petition calling for the event’s cancellation had been initially circulated by the Davis Phoenix Coalition. Members of Antifa, a group that violently clashed with neo-Nazi demonstrators at the state capitol last June, announced that they too would be participating in the demonstration against Yiannopoulos.

Although tickets had been sold out to the event, the UC Davis College Republicans, the group hosting the speech, encouraged people to attend. It was believed that students and members of the community had registered but were not actually going to attend.