Water Rescue on Flooded Area Near Twin Cities Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Emergency crews are involved in a water rescue at the flooded roads near Twin Cities Road in Sacramento County.

A man was traveling west on Twin Cities Road when his Honda Civic became trapped in flood waters.

Authorities say at this time the man is safe and was seen on top of of his vehicle waving a flashlight. He is stuck about half a mile from dry land.

At this time crews are working on getting a boat into the water.

Twin Cities Road is completely flooded out in some areas.