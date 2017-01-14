Citrus Heights Man Wanted After Contra Costa County Pursuit

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a wanted suspect after a pursuit that began in North Richmond Friday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. sheriffs spotted and tried to stop a red Acura they suspected was being driven by Eddie Nute of Citrus Heights.

The 22-year-old man led them on a pursuit as he headed west on I-80. While fleeing the suspect hit two cars and continued to drive away.

Near the Bay Bride he hit a Mercedes causing the driver to lose control. A deputy involved in the pursuit attempted to stop but ended up hitting the back of the car.

They ended the chase due to safety concerns.

The deputy was not hurt in the collision but the two other drivers were sent to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The suspect’s car was later found stalled in the road but Nute was not found.

Nute has a $1 million dollar arrest warrant for auto burglary and conspiracy with a gang enhancement on his record.

Anyone with information on Nute’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441.