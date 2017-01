Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#SacPD PIO and detectives out at 5600 block of Wallace Ave investigating a homicide. Media can meet at Wallace and 38th Ave for interviews pic.twitter.com/HxcybdNjci — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 15, 2017

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A man has died in the residential neighborhood on Wallace Avenue.

Police arrived on scene around 4 p.m. and have been investigating the homicide since then.

At the moment, little is known surrounding the circumstances leading up to the man's death. Officials report that a fight broke out and the person who was killed sustained an "upper body" injury.

Officials have blocked traffic from driving through Wallace Avenue between Fruitridge Road and 38th Avenue.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.