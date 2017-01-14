Family Fends Off Attempted Kidnapper in Auburn

AUBURN — A family was forced to protect their 3-year-old Saturday from a woman attempting to kidnap the child.

According to Sgt. Chris Forman, the Auburn Police Department received initial reports of the incident happening on Auburn Ravine Road at 1:42 p.m.

Lindsay Frasher, 28, had gone up to the 3-year-old girl and tried to forcibly take her from a family member. The girl’s family, who has no ties to Frasher, had to hold her off until police arrived.

Frasher was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. She was booked at the Placer County Jail with a $200,000 bail.

Auburn Police believes that Frasher was not under the influence of any drugs at the time of the suspected kidnapping.