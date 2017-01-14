Man Arrested After Overnight Fire at Washington State Mosque

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man is in custody after a suspicious fire severely damaged a Washington state mosque overnight.

The fire was reported early Saturday at the Islamic Center of the Eastside in Bellevue. Authorities say that as firefighters doused the flames, police found a man near the building and arrested him for investigation of arson. He’s identified as 37-year-old Isaac Wayne Wilson. Investigators believe he’s the sole suspect.

The mosque was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

There have been repeated incidents of threats and vandalism at the Bellevue mosque and others in recent months. A man was charged this week with a hate crime for threatening people there on Jan. 6, and a granite sign outside the Muslim Association of Puget Sound in neighboring Redmond was damaged twice