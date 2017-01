LODI — A levee broke Saturday near Interstate 5 in the White Slough State Wildlife Area near the White Slough Water Pollution Control Plant.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services reported the levee break at 5:17 p.m.

Levee break in White Slough State Wildlife Area, near Lodi treatment plant off I-5. No threat to other areas, careful if walking in area. pic.twitter.com/GH92dyrnCw — San Joaquin Co. OES (@XSJ_OA) January 15, 2017

The levee break has not posed any immediate threats to the surrounding areas, but county officials are asking the public to keep safe while walking near the water.

