Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested in Connection to Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO — A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a house party on Friday, according to police.

On Friday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on G Street about 1:58 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man fitting the description who had been restrained by another citizen.

Kyle Rowland, 23, of Sacramento, was taken arrested. Two guns were discovered, but officers said that no one suffered any shooting injuries.

Police say Rowland was at a house party, but he left and later returned with a gun. Officers think some sort of confrontation took place between Rowland and other people at the home. During this time, Rowland allegedly fired the gun.

Rowland was arrested on attempted murder charges and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

During the investigation, Rowland was found to be an employee of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.