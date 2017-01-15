Man Slashes Good Samaritan After Being Asked to Give Up Bus Seat

SACRAMENTO — A 71-year-old attacked a good Samaritan Sunday after being asked to give up his bus seat.

According to Capt. Leong of Sacramento Regional Transit Police Services, the bus driver asked Norman Edwards to give his seat to a patron around 1 p.m. Edwards responded by starting a dispute with the driver.

Another rider entered the argument, asking Edwards to leave the driver alone. When the two stepped off the bus at Watt and El Camino Avenues, Edwards pulled out a weapon and slashed the good Samaritan.

Edwards was found by the Sacramento Regional Transit Police and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and arrested at the nearby Walmart.

The condition of the victim has not been reported by authorities.