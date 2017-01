These Democrats Aren’t Attending Trump’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, particularly after revelations of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election and his rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis on Saturday.

Some members of Congress have said they will be protesting in Washington, D.C., and in their districts instead. Here’s a list of Democrats who have publicly said they won’t be at Friday’s ceremony:

Georgia Rep. John Lewis

The civil rights icon declared Friday that he would boycott the event because he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president in light of Russian interference.

“You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong,” Lewis told NBC News.

Trump harshly responded Saturday, calling Lewis “all talk” and “no action” and saying he should focus more on “fixing and helping” his district rather than “complaining” about the Russia’s role.

California Rep. Mark Takano

“‘All talk, no action.’ I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration,” Takano tweeted Saturday.

"All talk, no action." I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

New York Rep. Yvette Clarke

“I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.”

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

California Rep. Ted Lieu

“For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis,” Lieu said in a statement released by his office.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva

“I will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as our next president,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair said Friday on the House floor. “My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy, but as an individual act, yes, of defiance at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration, and the actions we are taking in this Congress.”

Michigan Rep. John Conyers

The office of Conyers, the dean of the United House of Representatives, confirmed to CNN he won’t be attending the inauguration.

California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

“It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017,” the California lawmaker tweeted Friday.

New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez

Velazquez tweeted Friday that she will be participating in a women’s march protesting policies that activists say are harmful to American women.

“I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st,” she tweeted.

I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 9, 2017

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader

“I’m just not a big Trump fan. I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him,” he told Oregon Public Broadcasting Friday. “I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”

Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay

The lawmaker’s spokesperson told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that Clay will be in his home state speaking to schoolchildren.

California Rep. Barbara Lee

Lee said she’ll spend the day “preparing for resistance.”

“Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party. On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance,” she said Thursday in a statement.

New York Rep. Jose Serrano

“I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx,” he tweeted Thursday.

I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35 — Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017

California Rep. Judy Chu

“After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration,” Chu tweeted this weekend.

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez

“I cannot go to (the) inauguration of a man who’s going to appoint people to the Supreme Court and turn back the clock on women and turn back the clock on immigrants and the safety and freedom that we fought for them,” Gutierrez said last month on CNN’s “New Day.”

California Rep. Jared Huffman

“I have decided that instead of attending the inaugural ceremonies in Washington this month, I’ll spend time in California with my constituents making a positive difference in our community,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “From helping to build homes for local families to pitching in on cleaning up flood debris to welcoming new US citizens at a naturalization ceremony — it will be an action-packed couple of days. Stay tuned here for more details.”

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark

“I support the peaceful transition of power, but I don’t feel that I need to attend the pageantry associated with and for this president,” she told the Boston Globe earlier this month.

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer

“There is unprecedented concern by my constituents about the many threats posed by a Trump administration seeking to implement the President-elect’s policies on health, environment, nuclear weapons and immigration, to name but a few,” he said on Facebook.

New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat

“Many have given their lives and dedicated their lives to working to fulfill Dr. King’s dream and make it a reality, and it is up to us to preserve his legacy and the legacy of President Barack Obama to ensure that we do not go back in time! President-elect Donald Trump is trying to take us back! And the people Trump is appointing– Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions — are trying to take us back!

“That’s why I am not attending the presidential inauguration. Donald Trump and the hate-filled rhetoric that plagued his election simply will continue in his administration. THIS is not Dr. King’s Dream!” Espaillat issued the statement on his Facebook page.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal

.@realDonaldTrump: @repjohnlewis stands for best of everything in America. If anyone knows about action not words, it’s him. #ImWithJohn

.@realDonaldTrump: @repjohnlewis stands for best of everything in America. If anyone knows about action not words, it's him. #ImWithJohn — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) January 14, 2017

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan

“After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration.”

After reading classified Russian hacking doc & @realDonaldTrump offensive tweets to @repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wrEeGfqjrZ — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 15, 2017

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge

“As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis.”

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

California Rep. Maxine Waters

“I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn’t waste my time.”