‘Violent’ Sex Offender Could be Moving to Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN -- Dariel Shazier has been convicted of sexually assaulting underage children. The State of California calls him a sexually violent predator, but one rural Lincoln area community may soon call him neighbor.

Friday, a Placer County Sheriff’s detective started going door to door warning residents that Santa Clara County plans to place Shazier on a property along Kilaga Springs Road when he is released.

He’ll be under 24 hour supervision for a year before being eligible for unsupervised release.

The street may appear to some as an ideal location to place a sex offender. It’s remote and rural, home to livestock but also families. Resident Angie Rowland says their remote location where sheriff's office response time is 23 minutes, according to law enforcement, is the reason to keep Shazier out.

In just 48 hours, community members have mobilized, planning to circulate a petition, will hold a community meeting and lend their voices to those of the Placer County Sheriff and District Attorney, urging a Santa Clara County judge to place Shazier somewhere else. Rowland says the effort feels like her neighborhood is being used as a dumping ground since Shazier has no ties to the neighborhood that the community has aware of.

If Shazier does move in, neighbors say the fear and caution they’ll live with every day will fundamentally change the place they call home.

Placer County will make their case before a Santa Clara County Judge February 7. They're asking the community to come to the hearing and wear red.

Yuba County is currently going through a similar struggle. In February, they, too, will go before a judge to ask that an out of area sex offender not be place in their neighborhood.