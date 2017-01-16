Cook an Amazing One Pan Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carina and Tron of Oak Park Brewing Company joined us to cook up some American Beauty pasta and make a special one pan pizza dish. What's unique about American Beauty pasta is it's made using American wheat, which is, by far, the most delicious kind of pasta. See the recipe below to discover how you can cook up an amazing one pan pizza yourself.

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 oz Italian sausage links

1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce

1 tsp dried basil leaves

8 oz American Beauty® Rotini

1 1/2 cups water

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4 oz sliced pepperoni

1 small bunch Italian parsley, chopped (optional)

Cooking Directions:

1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large oven-safe pan. Add onion and sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until translucent.

2. Remove Italian sausage from casing and cook until browned, about 4 to 5 minutes. When the sausage is almost done, add the garlic, and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently so the garlic does not burn. Drain excess fat.

3. Add tomato sauce, pasta, dried basil and 1 ½ cups of water to the sausage mixture. Bring to a boil, cover tightly and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook about 12 minutes or until the pasta is cooked through. Season with salt and ground pepper, to taste.

4. Turn off heat and top with mozzarella and pepperoni. Cover again for 2 to 3 minutes, or until mozzarella is melted. For an extra crispy topping, broil for 2 to 3 minutes in the oven, but only if your pan is oven-safe.

5. Garnish with Italian parsley, if desired.

More info:

Riviana Foods:

American Beauty Pasta

AmericanBeauty.com