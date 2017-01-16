Historic Sacramento House Could be Moved or Demolished to Make Way for State Office Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In the shadows of concrete towers in Downtown Sacramento, an intricate mansion sits on Seventh and O streets.

Built in 1881, the Heilbron House is a remnant of Sacramento's past; covered in detail from the roof to the porch.

"It's pretty boring around here, all you see is big state buildings, so I think it's nice to have something nice and old," said Adelaide Harlan.

Now there's a chance the 136-year-old mansion could be demolished or moved -- to the dismay of state worker Lucy Farnsworth.

"I don't think that's right, they should reserve that or keep that, that's an old building," Farnsworth said.

And Harlan, a local student.

"It should stay there because it adds to the uniqueness of Sacramento," said Harlan.

"It's one of very few buildings like it left in Sacramento," said Garret Root, president of Preservation Sacramento.

Root has been working hard to keep the historic house intact since last month when he found out about the state's plans to build a massive office building there.

The state already owns the mansion.

Online, the state has posted early plans for the 800,000 square foot project, which would include offices and parking.

"They haven't given any indication of what the project would look like other than organization they want to use the whole block so they use the word demolish or move the Heilbron mansion," said Root.

Preservation Sacramento is encouraging people to speak up to make sure the Heilbron house doesn't suffer at the expense of an office tower.

"If they can't keep it there, move it somewhere, I don't know where," said Farnsworth.

So far the effort has had a lot of support.

"Thats a victorian! Come on save it! Save the building!" Farnsworth said.

But it's too early to know the fate of the historic house.