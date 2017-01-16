New Local Workouts for the New Year

Sacramento County has a wide variety of exercise resources that can help mix up any workout routine.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Savage Life Fitness was established in 1996 by Chris Savage, a prior battery training officer for the U.S. Marines. The fitness center offers both personal training options, including meal plans and tailored workouts, as well as group fitness programs.

Not to mention, the world record holder for most the pushups in 30 minutes, Fiona Castleton, trains with them. Castleton was able to achieve 555 pushups to earn the title.

Savage Life Fitness is located at 1500 7th St., Sacramento on the lower level of the Capitol Towers building. Visit their site for more information on training options.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Vertical Fitness Studio offers pole dancing classes for beginning, intermediate and advanced students.

Established in 2009, the studio's owner is one of the only pole fitness instructors in the greater Sacramento area and is a nationally certified instructor.

The studio believes that pole dancing is for everybody and strength can be gained through continuous conditioning at least two to three times a week.

The Vertical Fitness Studio is located at 107 South Harding Blvd., Roseville.