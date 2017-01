Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emmie Satrazemis, Raley's wellness evangelist, presents healthy breakfast options to start the day, and the new year, off right.

Protein can help control appetite. Trying salads topped with egg recipes can mix up the traditional breakfast go-to meals.

For people that have to rush in the morning, yogurt and kefir provide probiotics and can be personalized by topping the on-the-go meals with fruit.

Sweet potato toast is a popular option for those who are gluten-free.