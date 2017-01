ROSEVILLE — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Roseville on Monday night.

All lanes of northbound Highway 65 at Blue Oaks Boulevard have been closed as the CHP investigates the crash. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The identity of the person killed in the crash is not known.

It is not known if any other people were injured in the crash.

