Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zillow announced its top 10 hottest housing markets for 2017 and Sacramento has has come in as number 10.

Sacramento was ranked based on its affordability as one of the larger metropolitan cities in California. Home prices are still 58 percent less expensive than the median Bay Area listing. The site has determined that homes values will appreciate almost 5 percent over the next year.

Nashville, Tennessee, Seattle, Washington and Provo, Utah ranked, in order, as the top three housing markets for the upcoming year.