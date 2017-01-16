Sacramento State Group Helps Prospective, Low Income Students Achieve Academic Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group at Sacramento State commits itself to fostering diversity and equity on campus for prospective and current students.

The Student Academic Success and Educational Equity Programs were established to help students achieve education goals.

Dr. Marcellene Watson-Derbigny, associate vice president, encourages students to research the numerous opportunities that SASEEP offers to help contribute to academic success. First generation and low income students are able to use the resources through SASEEP to receive tutoring, mentorship and guidance from professors and program leaders.

College and high school students can work directly with Jose Meja, enrollment management and outreach coordinator, in order to learn more about college transfer opportunities.

SASEEP will be holding a "Get College Ready Together" event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prospective students are encouraged to attend the event at the University Union at Sacramento State in order to learn tips about financial aid, the admissions process and academic and career guidance opportunities. The Sacramento State "Beyond the GPA" page has more resources for incoming students.