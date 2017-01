Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton Police detectives are investigating a deadly fire at an apartment building on Hunter Street and Miner Avenue.

At least one person was killed in the Monday morning fire.

Firefighters say flames and heavy smoke were in the hallway, and residents had to be rescued out their second-story windows.

It's unclear how the fire began, but Stockton Police are treating this as a suspicious death investigation.