Rich DeMuro reveals everything there is to know about the new Nintendo Switch, which launches on Mar. 3 for $300.

The Switch can be played inside attached to a television or by itself utilizing its built-in touch screen.

The detachable controllers allow for more of a classic design or can allow gamers to play together on the go.

The console is also social. Up to eight devices can be linked at one time so that friends close by can play together without an internet connection.

More information can be found at the RichOnTech site.