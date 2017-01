If you thought this year’s BIG GAME wasn’t going to be big enough already, Papa Murphy’s wants to give YOU free pizza for a YEAR!

Yeah… That’s right!

Enter below for your chance to win a year’s worth of free pizza from Papa Murphy’s! And don’t forget to tune in to FOX40 News after the Big Game on February 5th when we announce the winner! Getting hungry yet?

FOX40 – FOOTBALL – PAPA MURPHY’S

Get Your Pizza Fix HERE

Official Contesting Rules HERE