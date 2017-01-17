As New Homes Go Up in Manteca, City Faces School Shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- The hustle and bustle of new homes is ever present in the part of Manteca just south of Highway 120.

But with growth comes costs.

"[Cost] is going up there, you know. Some houses are like $600,000, you know, it’s almost like a bubble again,” Harpreet Randawa, a new homeowner said.

Randawa said he moved to the neighborhood about a year ago because his family needed a bigger home. His kids, like most in the neighborhood, have to be driven miles away to school,

"They need to build more schools,” he said.

The Manteca Unified School District admitted, there aren’t enough schools.

“We would never oppose new communities. We would oppose unfunded new growth,” the school district said.

"The solution is to build more schools down there, but that’s going to take time, and that’s going to take money,” said John Beckman, the CEO of the Building Industry Association of the Greater Valley.

Beckman said they’ve already offered to pay the district more. One idea that’s been proposed is to raise fees for new homeowners. Builders pay a state mandated fee of $3.50 per square foot to help pay for new schools. They offered to pay a dollar more. However, the school district said that’s not enough.

The school district said, “Many of the existing properties developed south of 120 are paying annually $600-$800. We are asking new home developers to partner with us in the same way.”

"That, to us, is not an appropriate solution,” Beckman said.

The school district added they’ve hired a company, Davis Demographic and Planning, to figure out just how many more schools they need with a 10-year build out. The anticipated cost is heavy. For instance, the district said a new elementary school in these new neighborhoods could cost anywhere from $35 million to $50 million. A high school would set the district back up to $140 million.

Families like Randawa’s said their pockets aren’t the answer.

"They’re already taking property taxes and this and that, it’s already way up there. It’s a lot of money coming out of the homeowners,” Randawa said.

The BIA and the Manteca Unified School District will meet on Friday to discuss the shortage and overcrowding of schools in these new neighborhoods.

The school district added that they do have builders, national and local, that their business officer is working with that understand the costs of building schools and that it requires a partnership.