Crews Work to Secure Giant Sinkhole Before Next Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRASS VALLEY -- It's a seven-story deep, once-in-a-lifetime kind of a problem, requiring a once-in-a-lifetime kind of optimism for Grass Valley's Public Works Department these days.

And with one gigantic storm-related sinkhole on their hands already, department managers are bracing for more rain.

"The contractor's gonna do everything to get it secure," said Tim Kiser, Grass Valley's Public Works director.

"Normally Little Wolf Creek is a three-foot-wide trickle," said Bob Branstrom.

He captured video of the creek raging with rain last week, just one day before all that water helped parts of a once-buried culvert fail, creating that massive sinkhole.

At the Freeman Road laundromat that used to be next door to a car dealership parking lot instead of a huge hole in the ground, everybody's talking about what's happened.

"This used to be full of miners' cabins before they put the shopping center in. And they went ahead and leveled it out, and put a lot of fill on this side of the hil,l and a bunch of water leaked in and this side is falling in," said Elwin Schafer.

Giant sheets of plastic and the tires weighing them down are now part of this area's security system.

Crews have moved 10,000 cubic feet of dirt out of the hole in just four days, in hopes of being ready for the next rain.

"Anything that's covered in plastic is pretty much the dirt they've removed from this area to keep it from going down into the sinkhole....which if it makes its way into the sinkhole, it goes down into the waterways," said Kiser.

About 10 miles away in Alta, another nefarious notch in Mother Nature's belt made during the last storm.

Morten Road -- wrecked by too much rain -- is cutting off the main point of access for more than 20 people who live and work in the area.

Some have been able to make it the Monte Vista Inn on back roads.

"I just thought it was really scary... and I couldn't believe how deep it was," said Susan Winje.

Winje runs Camp Norge off Morten Road.

It's not hosting visitors now, but the caretakers there and big trucks can't travel the detour road.

"We just can't get the truck in there to fill up the propane...so we'll be out of you know... gas to heat the house," she said.

She also fears the weight-limit on the detour road and then sinkhole itself won't be repaired by April when Norwegian groups in RVs start heading to her cultural camp.

With new storms on the way, and the impact of the last one not yet washed away, there's no limit to the challenges facing clean-up crews.

In Grass Valley alone, the price tag for sinkhole repairs is over $100,000.