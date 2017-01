SACRAMENTO — Emergency responders say a car fell from the connector ramp between eastbound Highway 50 to the eastbound Business 80 freeway Tuesday.

No one at the scene initially reported injuries.

A photo tweeted by the Sacramento Fire Department shows the car laying on its roof under the ramp.

Vehicle off of connector ramp, EB50 to EB Bus. 80. No injuries, @CHPCentralDiv onscene. pic.twitter.com/FEqvwP0eEa — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 17, 2017

It was not immediately clear what led to the car falling from the ramp, or if any other vehicles were involved.