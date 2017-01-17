Earthquake Insurance is Affordable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Earthquake has been providing California homeowners with earthquake insurance since 1996. It's extremely important to be prepared for the unexpected, especially considering that California is earthquake country. With their premium calculator tool you can get a free estimate to see just how affordable the insurance can be to you. Visit their website and start the process of getting your home insured today.

More info:

California Earthquake Authority

EarthquakeAuthority.com

888-423-2322

Facebook: California Earthquake Authority

Twitter: @CalQuake