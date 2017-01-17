Fewer Tax Brackets and Lower Taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Donald Trump moving into office, taxes are bound to change in some ways. Certified financial planner Kimberly Foss has some valuable information. If you are in the 35-percent bracket or a 39.6-percent bracket today, your taxes would drop under the Trump tax plan. But not everyone would pay less. A few in the middle-income range would pay a higher rate.

Lock in rates now:

Don't buy on impulse, but if you were already considering a major purchase such as a home or car, or refinancing an existing mortgage, you might want to complete the transaction soon before rates climb further.

Keep your durations short in your Portfolio and consider TIP's

Bond funds may feel safe, but they come with risks, if you own mutual funds with long durations (average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio). Keeping the bond funds short in duration will help to protect your principal as rates rise.