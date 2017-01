Former President George H.W. Bush, has been hospitalized in Houston, according to several reports.

“He’s there. He’s fine and he’s doing really well,” Bush’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, told the Houston Chronicle.

The reason for the hospitalization is not known at this time.

George H.W. Bush was the 41st president of the United States. He was in office from 1989 to 1993. He is 92 years old.

