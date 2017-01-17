Local Lawmaker Excited to Attend Trump Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- The winds of change are blowing in Washington -- three days left until Donald Trump is sworn in as our 45th president.

"Certainly there is a lot of curiosity," said Republican Congressman Jeff Denham.

Denham endorsed Trump during the campaign and said he's eager to see the new administration get to work.

"Understanding what type of leader he is going to be, understand what type of policies he's going to focus heavily on, as well as the confirmation process of all of these appointees," Denham said.

And while Trump's cabinet picks testify before Congress, a growing number of lawmakers are vowing to boycott his inauguration. California is leading the way with the highest number of no-shows. All from the Democratic Party.

"It's disappointing. When I went to the last inauguration I was there because I was an American.

It's an historic time regardless if it's a president-elect of your own party or not. It's the changing of our democracy, and that's what makes our country great."

But the boycott is boding well for many in Denham's district wanting a front row seat on Friday.

"I reached out to a lot of my friends that aren't coming and asked them for their tickets. So a lot of folks that wanted to come from my district now have tickets," Denham said.

To witness the swearing in of what many describe as the most unconventional political figure of our time.