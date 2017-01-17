Marysville Family Concerned by Possible Changes to Affordable Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- Without a clear plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, many families across the country with special needs or disabled children are wondering whether their health care costs are going to rise as a result of what comes next.

Criss Madrigal's twin 5-year-old daughters, Celeste and Alexia, were born with 22q deletion syndrome, a genetic disorder that hinders their development and motor skills. That means lots of therapy, at $375 a month, out of pocket. Plus doctors visits and treatment, most of which insurance covers, but not all of it.

"We were talking about [natal intensive care unit] stays, open heart surgeries, my hospital stays. There was a lot we had to focus on,” said Madrigal.

Under the Affordable Care Act, her family got some relief. What they pay out-of-pocket is capped at $9,600 annually. Plus her insurance company, Anthem Blue Cross, can't limit how much coverage they’ll provide for her girls, and they can't raise her rates or drop her simply because her daughters’ disorder is a pre-existing condition.

"If they were to remove that piece of it, what will my daughters’ health care look like?” Madrigal said.

She worries about the uncertainty of the Affordable Care Act, not knowing what it might be replaced with, and she’s not alone.

"We're deeply concerned,” said Pat McConohay with Disability Rights California.

She says whether they’re insured under an Obamacare plan or not, Californians with disabilities could lose out if parts of the Affordable Care Act are repealed.

"The affordable care act has offered more funding for people with disabilities to have more support so that they can live in the community and not in an institution,” said McConohay.

"We're always looking at policy alternatives,” said California State Senator Richard Pan, who chairs a Senate subcommittee on children with special needs.

He says if protection for kids with pre-existing conditions is rolled back under a Trump Administration, whole families could suffer.

"The insurance company is going to see that the child's part of that family and not offer health care coverage for the entire family,” said Pan.

If that happens, Pan says state lawmakers are working on potential fixes but says it’s difficult to plan, when no one knows for sure what health care will look like following Trump’s inauguration.