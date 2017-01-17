New Teen Center Launches in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First-of-it's-Kind Teen Recreation Center, The Silver Orange has launched in Sacramento and Emily Weller is sharing info with Paul and Simone. The Silver Orange welcomes teens ages 11 - 17 to experience fun in a comfortable, safe space. Activities include, but are not limited to: Billiards, Air Hockey, Ping Pong, Video Games, a Digital and Creative Art Center, Board Games, and a Musical Stage and Equipment. The center also hosts a snack bar. The Silver Orange space can also be rented to individuals or groups for classes, workshops, parties, therapies, or other uses.

The Center is located at 922 57th Street Sacramento, CA 95819 and is open from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m., Monday - Friday.