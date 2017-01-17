Orlando Police: Suspect in Fatal Cop Shooting Captured

ORLANDO — Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd has been captured and is in custody, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department’s verified Twitter account.
Media have been told to stand by for a press conference.
Loyd is suspected of killing police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton last week when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart.
Loyd had been wanted since Dec. 14, the day after his pregnant ex-girlfriend was fatally shot. Before Tuesday, he was last seen Jan. 9, when Sgt. Clayton was killed.