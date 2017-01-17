Orlando Police: Suspect in Fatal Cop Shooting Captured

ORLANDO — Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd has been captured and is in custody, according to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department’s verified Twitter account.

Media have been told to stand by for a press conference.

Loyd is suspected of killing police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton last week when she tried to approach him at an Orlando-area Walmart.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Loyd had been wanted since Dec. 14, the day after his pregnant ex-girlfriend was fatally shot. Before Tuesday, he was last seen Jan. 9, when Sgt. Clayton was killed.