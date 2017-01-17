Planned Parenthood Holds ‘Pink Out Day’ at Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Federal funding for Planned Parenthood was the issue for celebrity protesters, legislators, and dozen of others at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The theme was pink for Planned Parenthood. But chances are, if you were sporting pink on the steps of the Capitol this morning, you are feeling a pretty nervous right about now.

"We're very concerned with Paul Ryan's threat to take away the right of our patients to select a Planned Parenthood," said Katherine Kneer, president of the California Planned Parenthood network.

With majorities in both the House and Senate, and a Republican president about to take the oath of office, conservative lawmakers finally see a path toward a long-sought goal: to strip federal funding for Planned Parenthood by preventing federal health care dollars, here called MediCal, from being spent on Planned Parenthood services.

"Let's fix problems. Let's stop fighting. That's the message I had the whole four years that I've been there," said Sacramento Congressman Ami Bera, who was at the rally.

But it was a different message from Bera when it came time to take the podium Tuesday.

"I've got this boxing glove on because we in Congress are ready to fight to protect Planned Parenthood," Bera said.

And Tuesday on the Capitol steps, Planned Parenthood had a little star power in their corner too.

Lena Dunham, creator and star of the HBO series "Girls" was on hand, too.

"Here's the fact: Full citizenship, full humanity, are not possible for women without them having the full range of options for reproductive health, safety, and family planning. It cannot happen," said Dunham.

Abortion services are one option provided by Planned Parenthood, but only a fraction of their services, and a fraction that is already exempted from federal funding, Kneer said.

When asked what the next step would be for Planned Parenthood if Congress stopped its flow of federal dollars, Kneer said the organization would likely turn to the courts and file a so-called "equal protection" case, as it has in other states.