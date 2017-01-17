Preparations Underway for Presidential Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- The stage is set. The band is rehearsing.

Crews are working in the rain preparing for the presidential inauguration in our nation's capitol.

"It's historic."

That's why Jock Thompson made the trip from Orange County with his family.

It was a good opportunity to brings the kids, see D.C. And let them see how the system works," Jock Thompson said.

Although the couple admits Ben Carson was their first choice, they say they like that Donald Trump is an outsider.

"I think it's good that we are going to be changing directions," Kellita Thompson said.

"I think we are at a precipitous time in our history where we need to make some changes," Jock Thompson said.

Billy Piccolo has been selling presidential memorabilia along Constitution Avenue since Jimmy Carter's inauguration.

"We've been selling Trump stuff every day. Not a lot, but we've been selling some," Piccolo said.

But this year he's being forced to pack up and move.

"Every single inauguration until the last one four years ago we worked here. This time we cannot work. We have to leave," he said.

The reason? New security measures which call for more street closures to prevent deadly attacks like ones seen in France and most recently in Germany.