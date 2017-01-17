Sacramento, Nevada Counties Declare State of Emergency after Last Week’s Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento and Nevada counties have joined El Dorado County in declaring a state of emergency after last week's storm.

This will allow the counties to ask for state funds in necessary repairs for damage caused by the severe weather.

"We are trying clean up here and right now, we've just built a little fire because it's getting cold out here. We had to clear out the garage and we are just working in cold and, like I said, 'No water, no heat, no water,'" Kati Collins said. Last week's flooding didn't actually get inside her home, but it damaged her central heating system and her septic tank.

"We know we have a lot of road damage, potentially some bridge damage, there are a lot of homes that are involved, so we are still doing damage assessments today as we speak. As soon as we get an understanding of how many private homes were damaged, we'll submit that information to the state," Sacramento County Emergency Services Chief Steven Cantelme said.

Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors did the same thing Tuesday.

"We had enough (flooding) to create full damage that we have to remodel the whole thing," Mimi Simmons, of Nevada City, told FOX40. "When we came in here, there was about 2 inches of mud and silt that was throughout here. We had to pull up all the floor boards the sub floor baseboards."

Simmons says repairs will cost around $25,000, and a sink hole the formed in the parking lot of The Stone House restaurant is to blame.

Crews say an aging, 60-inch pipe rusted causing the culvert to collapse and fill with debris.

Workers are scrambling to finish repairs in both counties before two more storms arrive, starting Wednesday.

The California Office of Emergency Services says San Joaquin County and Yuba County have also filed for state of emergency assistance.