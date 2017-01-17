Some Troubled by Info Available on ‘Family Tree Now’ Website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A Roseville-based geneology website is facing national criticism over privacy concerns.

The website FamilyTreeNow.com offers free information searches that deliver a person's name, current and past address, and information for their family members and associates within seconds.

"If someone was looking for us. If they were searching for me or possibly one of my daughters, they could find us. It's pretty disturbing, and it's pretty accurate," one woman said.

Although the website was launched in 2014 and features much of the same personal information listed on other data websites, social media posts calling FamilyTreeNow.com creepy, and encouraging people to opt out have gone viral within the last week.

FOX40 reached out to the man listed as the owner of the website over the phone, through Facebook, and by visiting his currently listed address in Loomis and have not yet heard back from him.

CaliForensics Digital Forensics expert and former FBI special agent Don Vilfer told FOX40 it didn't appear that the website was violating any privacy laws.

"It's public information for the most part so they take public info and put it in one repository and make it available," Vilfer said.

Vilfer added that many similar websites purchase information from companies, and/or find some of the data through public records like marriage certificates and property records. He said that data websites are required to offer an option to opt out, as FamilyTreeNow.com does, but that they have no obligation to ask permission to post public records, however surprising or unsettling that may seem to some people.

"I think the days of being able to hide electronically are long gone, and that anyone is findable anyway for the most part. And you would have to go to great lengths to be unsearchable online," Vilfer said.

FamilyTreeNow.com does feature an opt out form under the Privacy tab at the bottom of the site.