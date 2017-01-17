Vacaville Police Need Public’s Help Identifying Woman Accused of Groping People at Wal-Mart

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a woman accused of groping multiple people at Wal-Mart.

The woman entered the Wal-Mart on Helen Power Drive just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. While in the store, she allegedly groped a female employee, grabbing her groin area before leaving the store. She was gone before police arrived.

In a separate incident on Monday, the same woman entered the same Wal-Mart store about 10:30 a.m. She spoke with a different female employee, and once again, she allegedly grabbed her groin area.

As the woman left the store, she allegedly grabbed a man’s groin in the parking lot. The man did not report the crime, and police are asking him to come forward so they can speak to him.

The woman left the area before police could get there.

In both incidents, the woman was seen walking toward the old Sports Authority building.

She is described as white, about 45 years old, standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any other victims or anyone with information is asked to call (707) 469-6611.