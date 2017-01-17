Video Shows Woman Being Abducted from Cleveland Store, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Chilling surveillance video shows a woman being abducted from a convenience store in Cleveland, Ohio according to police.

A clerk said the woman came into the Woodland Avenue store around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday and was crying before asking to use the phone to call 911, according to WJW-TV.

Video obtained from the store shows that the victim arrived in the suspect's gold Chevy Trailblazer before she got out and walked into the store.

A short time later, the surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the store and grab the woman as she tries to push him away. He easily jerks her off her feet, picks her up and throws her into the passenger side front seat of the vehicle before driving away.

Police describe the victim as a black woman around 40 years old. She's about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 90 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket and black furry boots.

The suspect is described as a black man around 30 years of age, he's 6 feet 2 inches tall with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a red knit hat.

Anyone with information as for the identity of the suspect or the victim is asked to call investigators at (216) 621-1234 or call 911.