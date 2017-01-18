Comparing Cord Cutting TV Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to cut down the cost on your cable bill then you may want to try Sling TV, Playstation Vue or Directv Now. Cable TV is evolving - new streaming services ditch the installation - special boxes, satellites and even contracts. You can get your favorite channels with a click.

In today's Tech Report, Rich gives the 411 on these subscription services that don't require a high cost cable bill or cables and cords to watch your favorite TV shows. Some of these services even include On Demand and DVR services. Although these services can save you money, getting local channels and sports packages may become a hassle.